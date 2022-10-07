Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Revolution Populi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $10.40 million and $17,274.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi was first traded on April 7th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @rev_populi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revolution Populi’s official website is revolutionpopuli.com.

Revolution Populi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revolution Populi (RVP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Revolution Populi has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,200,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Revolution Populi is 0.00936887 USD and is up 13.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revolutionpopuli.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.