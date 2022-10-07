Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $25.85. 4,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,825,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 1,310.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

