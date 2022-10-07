Rice Partnership LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.62.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

