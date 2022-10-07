Richelieu Gestion PLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1,143.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.6% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

