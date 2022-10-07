RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $8,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,500,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,955,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 216.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 376,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,094,000 after acquiring an additional 257,408 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,510,000 after acquiring an additional 175,762 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $42.28 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.38.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.