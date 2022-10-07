Rise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $102,979.66 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00039160 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 203,900,243 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is https://reddit.com/r/risevision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @risevisionteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “Rise (RISE) is a cryptocurrency . Rise has a current supply of 203,878,643.41. The last known price of Rise is 0.00050507 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rise.vision/.”

