Ritocoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $66,564.96 and $6.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s launch date was November 30th, 2019. Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,723,350,506 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,960,905 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin. The Reddit community for Ritocoin is https://reddit.com/r/ritocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org.

Ritocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ritocoin (RITO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Ritocoin has a current supply of 1,723,264,049 with 1,710,875,023.4769208 in circulation. The last known price of Ritocoin is 0.00003994 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ritocoin.org.”

