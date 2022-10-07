Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives 64.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 64.53.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN opened at 36.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of 33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The business had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

