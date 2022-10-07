Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives 64.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 64.53.
RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
Shares of RIVN opened at 36.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of 33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The business had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.