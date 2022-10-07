ROAD 1-Day Volume Tops $22,231.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One ROAD token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $55,595.08 and $22,231.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ROAD Token Profile

ROAD’s launch date was September 20th, 2019. ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 tokens. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @road920 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io.

Buying and Selling ROAD

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD (ROAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. ROAD has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 79,300,570 in circulation. The last known price of ROAD is 0.0007031 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,120.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://roadpro.io/.”

