Robert J. Traube Sells 26,905 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Zuora Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $23.25.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ZUO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zuora (ZUO)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.