Robert J. Traube Sells 26,905 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $16,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

