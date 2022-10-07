Robert W. Baird Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $32.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avantor to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.93.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 217.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

