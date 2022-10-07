Robot Warriors (METABOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $125,037.00

Robot Warriors (METABOT) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Robot Warriors has traded down 68% against the U.S. dollar. One Robot Warriors token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Robot Warriors has a total market cap of $14,220.34 and approximately $125,037.00 worth of Robot Warriors was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Robot Warriors alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

About Robot Warriors

Robot Warriors was first traded on November 30th, 2021. Robot Warriors’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,369,744 tokens. Robot Warriors’ official Twitter account is @metabot_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Robot Warriors’ official website is robotwarriors.io.

Robot Warriors Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Robot Warriors (METABOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Robot Warriors has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Robot Warriors is 0.00600095 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://robotwarriors.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robot Warriors directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robot Warriors should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robot Warriors using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robot Warriors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robot Warriors and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.