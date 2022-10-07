Robust Token Price Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $74,770.22 and approximately $3,709.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Robust Token has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00016067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003276 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token launched on June 7th, 2021. Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,905 tokens. Robust Token’s official website is robustprotocol.fi. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robust Token’s official message board is robustprotocol.medium.com. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @robustprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Robust Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Robust Token (RBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Robust Token has a current supply of 87,312.32 with 23,904.88 in circulation. The last known price of Robust Token is 3.1411229 USD and is up 8.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $710.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://robustprotocol.fi.”

