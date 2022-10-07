Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Raymond James

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RCKT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 112,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 74,545 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 110,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

