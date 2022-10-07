Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $24.60 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $461.41 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $24.60 or 0.00125879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009335 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool (RPL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool has a current supply of 17,922,514.606585 with 10,279,742.404181 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool is 24.73944031 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,161,278.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.rocketpool.net/.”

