Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Cap Tops $25.48 Million

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Router Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00014822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.48 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Router Protocol Token Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,792,646 tokens. Router Protocol’s official message board is routerprotocol.medium.com. The official website for Router Protocol is www.routerprotocol.com. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Router Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol (ROUTE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Router Protocol has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 8,781,804.9924 in circulation. The last known price of Router Protocol is 2.8014003 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,559,263.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.routerprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.