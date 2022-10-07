Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target to GBX 975

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,140.83 ($13.78).

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 778.50 ($9.41) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 937.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.74. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,570.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($8.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10).

In other Pennon Group news, insider Susan Davy purchased 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52). In other Pennon Group news, insider Susan Davy purchased 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52). Also, insider Paul Boote sold 2,906 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.84), for a total value of £28,478.80 ($34,411.31). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 47 shares of company stock valued at $183,436.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

