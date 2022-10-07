Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target to GBX 975

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,140.83 ($13.78).
Pennon Group Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 778.50 ($9.41) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 937.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.74. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,570.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($8.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10).
Insider Buying and Selling at Pennon Group
Pennon Group Company Profile
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
Further Reading
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.