Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 728,521 shares.The stock last traded at $93.76 and had previously closed at $95.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,091,000 after acquiring an additional 336,653 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

