RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Up 2.1%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.75. 1,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,263,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.57.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RPC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.