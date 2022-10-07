RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM International Trading Up 2.2 %

RPM opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 242.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

