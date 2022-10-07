Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) versus FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Head to Head Review

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) and FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rubicon Technologies and FingerMotion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rubicon Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 378.93%. Given Rubicon Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rubicon Technologies is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technologies N/A N/A N/A FingerMotion -25.14% -110.86% -56.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.3% of Rubicon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and FingerMotion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technologies N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A FingerMotion $22.93 million 13.39 -$4.94 million ($0.13) -55.23

Rubicon Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FingerMotion.

Summary

Rubicon Technologies beats FingerMotion on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions. Its consultation and management services include planning, consolidation of billing and administration, cost savings analyses, and vendor performance monitoring and management. The company also offers logistics services; and markets and resells recyclable commodities. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

