Ruff Reaches Market Capitalization of $650,095.84 (RUFF)

Ruff (RUFF) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Ruff has a total market cap of $650,095.84 and approximately $300,071.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is https://reddit.com/r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @ruff_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ruff Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff (RUFF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ruff has a current supply of 1,880,000,000 with 980,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Ruff is 0.00063795 USD and is down -44.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $101,390.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ruffchain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

