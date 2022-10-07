RUSH COIN Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (RUSH)

RUSH COIN (RUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, RUSH COIN has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One RUSH COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. RUSH COIN has a market cap of $18.00 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of RUSH COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RUSH COIN

RUSH COIN’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. RUSH COIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. RUSH COIN’s official message board is rushcoin.blogspot.com. The official website for RUSH COIN is rushcoin.io. RUSH COIN’s official Twitter account is @HashRushGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RUSH COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RUSH COIN (RUSH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. RUSH COIN has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RUSH COIN is 0.00599411 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,331,442.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://rushcoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RUSH COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RUSH COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RUSH COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

