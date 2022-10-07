Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $12.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,760.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,447 shares of company stock worth $2,160,658. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSI opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

