Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Russel Metals Stock Down 2.8 %

RUS opened at C$25.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.37. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$23.80 and a twelve month high of C$36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.55.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

Russel Metals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

