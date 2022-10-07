Saber Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (SBR)

Saber (SBR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Saber has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Saber coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Saber has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $214,164.00 worth of Saber was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Saber’s genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Saber’s total supply is 98,111,672 coins. The official website for Saber is saber.so. The official message board for Saber is blog.saber.so. Saber’s official Twitter account is @saber_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saber (SBR) is a cryptocurrency . Saber has a current supply of 98,111,671.94 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saber is 0.00337697 USD and is up 41.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $552,826.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saber.so/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saber should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saber using one of the exchanges listed above.

