Safe Haven 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $187,809.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $187,809.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,600,000,000 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safehavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is https://reddit.com/r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven (SHA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the VeChain platform. Safe Haven has a current supply of 8,500,000,000 with 3,005,855,396 in circulation. The last known price of Safe Haven is 0.00081438 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $185,688.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safehaven.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

