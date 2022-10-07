Safe Haven Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $187,809.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safehavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is https://reddit.com/r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven (SHA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the VeChain platform. Safe Haven has a current supply of 8,500,000,000 with 3,005,855,396 in circulation. The last known price of Safe Haven is 0.00081438 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $185,688.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safehaven.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

