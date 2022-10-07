Safe Price Tops $6.35 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Safe has a market cap of $132.33 million and $195,852.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00032457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00301787 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00133099 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00066171 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000440 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

Buying and Selling Safe

