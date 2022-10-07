SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $876,799.66 and approximately $132,708.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,522.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.00602410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00249640 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00046298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. SafeBlast’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,553,096,633,449 tokens. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @safeblastarmy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeBlast is safeblastcrypto.medium.com. SafeBlast’s official website is www.safeblastcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeBlast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SafeBlast has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 175,553,096,633,449.34 in circulation. The last known price of SafeBlast is 0.00000001 USD and is up 11.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $140,104.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.safeblastcrypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

