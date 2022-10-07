SafeCapital Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 145.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 182.4% higher against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $3,997.92 and approximately $280.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital’s launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @safecapitalo and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital (SCAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. SafeCapital has a current supply of 2,108,509.11 with 1,852,869.88 in circulation. The last known price of SafeCapital is 0.00219703 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.safecapital.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

