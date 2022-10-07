Safemars Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.41 Million (SAFEMARS)

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Safemars has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safemars has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $18,571.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safemars token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safemars Token Profile

Safemars’ genesis date was March 13th, 2021. Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 tokens. Safemars’ official website is safemarscrypto.com. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @safemartians and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safemars is safemarscrypto.medium.com. The Reddit community for Safemars is https://reddit.com/r/safemars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safemars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemars (SAFEMARS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Safemars has a current supply of 393,255,866,290,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safemars is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $12,005.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safemarscrypto.com.”

