SafePal Market Capitalization Hits $41.88 Million (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a market cap of $41.88 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001980 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafePal Token Profile

SafePal (SFP) is a PoSA token that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 31st, 2020. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 tokens. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @isafepal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafePal’s official website is www.safepal.io.

SafePal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafePal (SFP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SafePal has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 108,166,667 in circulation. The last known price of SafePal is 0.38039584 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $6,161,416.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.safepal.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

