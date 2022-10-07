Safex Cash (SFX) Price Tops $0.0027

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Safex Cash has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Safex Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Cash has a total market capitalization of $480,092.60 and approximately $746.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safex Cash Coin Profile

Safex Cash (SFX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2021. Safex Cash’s total supply is 184,464,532 coins and its circulating supply is 179,464,532 coins. The official message board for Safex Cash is forum.safex.org. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex. Safex Cash’s official website is safex.org. The Reddit community for Safex Cash is https://reddit.com/r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safex Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safex Cash (SFX) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate SFX through the process of mining. Safex Cash has a current supply of 184,356,071.5 with 179,356,071.5 in circulation. The last known price of Safex Cash is 0.00275257 USD and is up 10.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $782.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safex.org/.”

