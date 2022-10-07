Sage Financial Group Inc. Takes $3.98 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 372,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,278,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 155,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 73,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $374.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

