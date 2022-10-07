Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $212.00 target price on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.12.

Saia Stock Down 0.7 %

SAIA opened at $201.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.92. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,266.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Saia by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

