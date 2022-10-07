SakeToken (SAKE) 1-Day Volume Hits $186,216.00

SakeToken (SAKE) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, SakeToken has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. SakeToken has a market cap of $429,557.62 and $186,216.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

About SakeToken

SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 tokens. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @sake_perp_swap. SakeToken’s official website is sakeperp.fi.

Buying and Selling SakeToken

