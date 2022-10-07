Sakura Tops 1-Day Volume of $132,044.00 (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Sakura has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $132,044.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sakura has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Sakura token can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Sakura

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. Sakura’s official message board is projectclover.medium.com. The official website for Sakura is clover.finance/sakura. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @clover_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sakura Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sakura (SKU) is a cryptocurrency . Sakura has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sakura is 0.01695272 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $207,207.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clover.finance/sakura.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.