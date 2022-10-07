Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

SAND has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SAND opened at $5.22 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

