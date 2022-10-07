Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given New SEK 185 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from SEK 215 to SEK 185 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

SDVKY stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Sandvik AB (publ) Announces Dividend

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 27.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Articles

