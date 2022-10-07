Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €4.75 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.85) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.43) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.16) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.03 ($6.15) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.45. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.35) and a 1 year high of €7.92 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

