Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 180 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.64) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 173.77 ($2.10).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

LON:IAG opened at GBX 99.66 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.77. The stock has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a PE ratio of -2.18. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.25 ($2.23).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

