Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.53.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,279 shares of company stock worth $96,471,588. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Airbnb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Airbnb by 32.9% during the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Airbnb by 13.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 155,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

