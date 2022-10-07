SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Lowered by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SAP were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SAP by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $149.92.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

