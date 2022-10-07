Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BFS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $886.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Saul Centers Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

