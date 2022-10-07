Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BFS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Saul Centers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $886.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $56.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saul Centers (BFS)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.