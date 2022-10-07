Savant Capital LLC Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after acquiring an additional 375,207 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,641,000 after acquiring an additional 184,060 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after acquiring an additional 729,562 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

