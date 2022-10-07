Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $35,606,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth about $4,146,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.96. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $165.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.12.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. HEICO’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.14.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

