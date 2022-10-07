Saxon Interests Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a market cap of $252.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

