Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 126 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,163,000 after purchasing an additional 310,019 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

Boeing stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average is $152.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

