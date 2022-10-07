SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $279.87

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $279.87 and last traded at $280.36, with a volume of 6272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.07.

SBA Communications Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.36.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $33,581,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

